Jury awards Sen. Rand Paul upwards of $580,000 in civil suit against neighbor

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A jury decided Sen. Rand Paul (R-Kentucky) deserves more than half a million dollars after his neighbor attacked him in the yard of his Kentucky home.
The trial happened in Bowling Green, where Paul lives.
Paul sued his neighbor, Rene Boucher, after the 2017 attack left him with multiple broken ribs. The senator sought up to $500,000 in compensation and up to $1 million in punitive damages.
The jury awarded Paul $7,834.82 in medical damages, $200,000 for pain and suffering and $375,000 in punitive damages -- totaling $582,834.82.
Paul commented on Twitter minutes after the jury made their decision.
In 2018, Boucher pleaded guilty to the assault and was sentenced to 30 days in jail.
He said he will appeal the verdict of the civil suit.
