Heart-shaped meteorite from Russia is up for auction on Valentine’s Day

(CNN) - What better way to say "I love you" than with a piece of space dust?
British auction house Christie’s will soon open bidding on a meteorite that’s shaped like a heart.
It’s one of many small pieces of a larger hunk of iron that began its journey to earth after splitting from an asteroid belt 320 million years ago.
The meteor penetrated the Earth's atmosphere on Feb. 12, 1947, then shattered into smaller meteorites.
The fragments landed in the Siberia’s Sikhote-Alin Mountains in a fireball described as “brighter than the sun.”
The Soviet government even issued a postage stamp in 1957 commemorating the event, which left almost 200 craters.
The event also created sonic booms that could be heard for 200 miles, according to Christie’s.
This specimen, dubbed the "Heart of Space " is smoother than most pieces of the meteorite because it broke apart at a higher altitude.
Christie's estimates the winning bid could go as high as half a million dollars.
Bids open on the meteorite, obtained from New York's Macovich Collection of Meteorites, on Feb. 6 and conveniently close on Feb. 14.
