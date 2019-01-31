Expansion for Vanderburgh Co. jail gains momentum

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - New developments in the plan to expand the Vanderburgh County Jail.
We’ve reported for months about the need for more space due to over crowding, and how the lack of funding is keeping the county from moving forward.
Vanderburgh County Sheriff, Dave Wedding tells 14 News commissioners are adding new energy to the plan to expand the jail.
They went in front of the county council, asking for money to get new plans drawn up for the expansion.
Now, this isn’t the first time they’ve commissioned plans, but Wedding says the ones prior simply weren’t a good fit.
The new plans will have room for over 700 inmates, and meet the specifications to hold both juveniles and people with mental illnesses.
Right now, the jail houses around 788 inmates on any given day.
Sheriff Wedding hopes this is a real step toward getting an expansion, because he doesn’t see the number of inmates going down anytime soon.
“The problem was criminals. so you have to have a trade off do you want to protect people and save lives or do you want an empty jail," said Sheriff Wedding. "Now, I’m the sheriff of the county I’ll take having more people in jail if i can save lives on the streets of Evansville and Vanderburgh County.”
He says there is still no plan for where the funding for this project is coming from.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.