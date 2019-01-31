Evansville man found guilty in 2017 murder case

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A jury has found Earl Martin guilty of murder
A Marion County jury deliberated most of Thursday afternoon.
We’re told the case was moved to Indy due to pre-trial publicity.
Martin was charged with murder, attempted murder, and robbery after police say he shot two men during a drug deal in 2017. One of those men, Christopher Hoefling, died.
Martin is also awaiting trial for the dismemberment of Erica Bradfield. He is charged with murder and obstruction of justice in that case.
