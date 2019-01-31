Evansville man found guilty in 2017 murder case

Evansville man found guilty in 2017 murder case
Earl Martin (Source: Vanderburgh Co. Jail)
January 31, 2019 at 2:21 PM CST - Updated January 31 at 3:58 PM

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A jury has found Earl Martin guilty of murder

A Marion County jury deliberated most of Thursday afternoon.

We’re told the case was moved to Indy due to pre-trial publicity.

[RELATED: Murder suspect could spend life in prison]

Martin was charged with murder, attempted murder, and robbery after police say he shot two men during a drug deal in 2017. One of those men, Christopher Hoefling, died.

Christopher Hoefling, found dead after carjacking. (Source: EPD)
Christopher Hoefling, found dead after carjacking. (Source: EPD)

Martin is also awaiting trial for the dismemberment of Erica Bradfield. He is charged with murder and obstruction of justice in that case.

Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.