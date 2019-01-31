EPD still looking for person who killed Delvin Mitchell

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Evansville police are still looking for the person responsible for killing Delvin Mitchell.
We spoke with Delvin's girlfriend, Mariah Esters, for the first time on Thursday.
Mariah told us that when the grief becomes overwhelming, she thinks of the great person Delvin was and how everyone loved him.
"He's got such a beautiful soul and the first thing that I thought whenever the detectives told me about his passing, I instantly thought, 'I hope he made it to heaven,'" she said. "He didn't care about anything else in life as long as he made it to heaven."
A memorial service will be held at 12 p.m. Thursday at Eastview Missionary Baptist Church. His funeral will begin at 1 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.