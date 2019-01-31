Dog rescued by firefighter after falling through frozen water

PRINCETON, IN (WFIE) - For many people, the first couple of days of a new job are easy, but not for this firefighter.
According to firefighter Jacob Hibbs, he was called into action on his second day as a PFT firefighter for a dog rescue. Thankfully, his training and his cool under pressure mentality helped him pull Buffy out of the water and onto dry land.
The Princeton Area Firefighters Union Local 1634 Facebook page posted photos from Wednesday’s rescue call:
Buffy, who fell through the ice on Top Hat Road, is expected to be okay, the post states.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.