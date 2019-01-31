Day care under investigation closed Friday ‘until further notice’

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - An Evansville day care at the center of a police investigation won’t be open Friday.
Parents received the message early Thursday afternoon and shared it with 14 News.
It says “Daycare will be closed tomorrow until further notice. We apologize for any inconvenience.”
A message sent out overnight said, “Good morning Parents, some of you may be aware that there has been an accusation levied against the daycare. This accusation is, of course, false. The daycare will operate as usual tomorrow & all foreseeable days in the future. I am on a mission trip out of the States. We have cared for, taught, & nurtured children with love and care for 2 years & will continue to do so. -Blessings, Kimber”
As we first reported Wednesday, several parents have complained their children came home from Fireside Chapel with unexplained injuries.
The state is also investigating.
We reached out to Fireside Chapel officials Wednesday and again on Thursday. We have not heard back.
An employee at the daycare answered on Thursday. She said “no comment,” but did confirm the message in the app is accurate. She said parents can wait until the end of the day Thursday to pick up their children.
Kate O’Rourke is speaking with parents and a former employee of the day care. She’ll have that tonight on 14 News.
