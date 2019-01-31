5 confirmed water main breaks in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Five total water main breaks have been confirmed by an official with Evansville Water & Sewer Utility.
Allen Mounts, Executive Director of Evansville Water & Sewer Utility, tells 14 News their crews are at two different water main breaks in the city right now. At this time crews are working to fix the water main break in the 600 block if Runnymeade Avenue as well as 4th and Fountain Avenue.
Mounts says another three have been reported, but he is unsure of the location of the last three.
We will update this story with the latest information when it is made available.
