Clerks Office preps for Saturday’s 13th District recount

DAVIESS CO., KY (WFIE) - A 14 News update on the 13th District recount scheduled for this weekend in Daviess County.
Incumbent DJ Johnson asked for that recount after losing to Jim Glenn by just one vote.
The recount we’ve been talking about for several months is finally coming up this Saturday. And the Clerk’s Office has been setting up this week to get ready for it.
Over 20 people will be working to count over 13,000 ballots on Saturday.
“There are gonna be four sets if eyes looking at every ballot, so I’m pretty confident they’ll get it right,” Deputy Clerk Richard House explained.
Employees say although this will be the first time people will be counting the votes rather than computers, they are confident that human error won’t play a part in the recount process.
“I know that you can’t take human error out of it completely, but other recounts that have been done before have come out with the same results so it’ll be a good process,” House says.
Besides several absentee ballots in question, officials tell us they know of one over-vote in the race, meaning one voter voted for both candidates.
“We know that there’s one precinct that has an over-vote in it," explained House. "That might be something that needs to be looked at. It might change something.”
The recount is costing $10,200 that is being paid by Johnson himself.
