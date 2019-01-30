Woman sentenced to 24 years for deadly Gibson Co. crash

GIBSON CO., IN (WFIE) - Ashley Sanders has been sentenced in connection with a deadly Gibson County crash.
Sanders pleaded guilty earlier in January to two counts of causing death with a vehicle while intoxicated and one count of driving too fast in conditions.
Authorities say she was under the influence of meth and alcohol when she hit a car on Old Highway 41 back in September. Trevor Watt and James Gasaway were killed.
In court Wednesday, Sanders was sentenced to two 12 year prison terms. We’re told the sentences will be served consecutively for a total of 24 years.
The last three years of her sentence will be served on home detention and probation.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.