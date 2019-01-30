EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Wind Chill Advisory in effect until noon Wednesday. High temps will only reach 9-degrees with subzero wind chills (-10 to -23) during the morning. Evansville (most of the area) received 1/2 inch of snow that will drift this morning reducing visibility. Sebree in Webster County recorded 2-inches of snow.
Wind chills, for the first time this winter, will remain below zero (-4 to -10) through the day. Mostly sunny skies with scattered snow showers.
