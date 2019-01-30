Wild weather ride continues

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -Temperatures clawed their way into the upper single digits on Wednesday. We’ll likely set a record low maximum temp for the day. The record lowest high was 9 in 1965. Numbing cold will linger overnight as lows fall to near zero on Thursday. The wind chill will not be as severe, but temps could flirt with 10 below at 8am Thursday morning. Temps will rise into the upper 20′s on Thursday afternoon. Another weather maker will bring a wintry mix to the area overnight Thursday/early Friday morning. Slick driving may be a concern before temperatures warm enough to shift everything to rain. Much warmer for the weekend with highs in the 60s by Sunday. Chance of thunderstorms on Monday with highs in the middle 60s.