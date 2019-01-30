Visit Evansville announced as Presenting Partner of 2019 OVC Basketball Championships

BRENTWOOD, Tennessee (WFIE) -The Ohio Valley Conference announced an agreement with Visit Evansville to be presenting partner of the 2019 OVC Basketball Championship Tournament. This arrangement will see the tournament named the “2019 OVC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championships Presented by Visit Evansville."
This year’s event is scheduled for March 6-9 at the Ford Center in Evansville and will feature eight men’s and eight women’s teams competing for a spot in the NCAA Basketball Tournament. The 2019 event marks the second-straight year the event has been held in Evansville.
“This is an outstanding opportunity to showcase Evansville to a larger audience around the country watching the OVC Tournament on cable TV, and to show pride on our community by filling the stands with cheering fans," said Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke. "Hosting the conference in Evansville again has been made possible through the collaboration of many partners, including the Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Evansville Sports Corporation. Together we are putting Evansville back in the national spotlight and building awareness about our community’s love of sports, especially basketball.”
“This sponsorship is evidence of the great support we have received from the entire community of Evansville,” said OVC Commissioner Beth DeBauche. “We are delighted for the opportunity to promote this terrific city and all it has to offer during our championship.”
The partnership will provide Visit Evansville with national exposure and visibility throughout the OVC Basketball Tournament and across OVC broadcast partners. The partnership was negotiated by Learfield IMG College, the OVC’s multi-media rights partner.
While the partnership provides national and regional exposure, it also includes benefits to local Evansville residents such as a special ticket discount to the either session on Wednesday, March 6th by showing a valid Evansville area ID. For more information visit www.OVCSports.com/Evansville.
Courtesy: Ohio Valley Conference
