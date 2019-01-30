Visit Evansville announced as Presenting Partner of 2019 OVC Basketball Championships

“This is an outstanding opportunity to showcase Evansville to a larger audience around the country watching the OVC Tournament on cable TV, and to show pride on our community by filling the stands with cheering fans," said Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke. "Hosting the conference in Evansville again has been made possible through the collaboration of many partners, including the Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Evansville Sports Corporation. Together we are putting Evansville back in the national spotlight and building awareness about our community’s love of sports, especially basketball.”