USI Softball unanimous Preseason No. 1

Leonhardt was named the NCAA II Softball Championship Most Outstanding Player after going 5-0 with a 1.44 ERA, a .091 opponent batting average and 40 strikeouts in 34 innings of work. That effort included a one-hit shutout of top-ranked University of North Georgia as well as USI’s first-ever post-season no-hitter in USI’s 3-0 win over Angelo State University. In the post-season, Leonhardt posted a 12-1 overall record with a 1.35 ERA, .152 opponent batting average and 96 strikeouts. Leonhardt, who was named preseason second-team All-America by Fastpitch News last week, is one of several returning players that made a major impact last year. Senior second baseman Claire Johnson (Pittsboro, Indiana) and senior outfielder/pitcher Caitlyn Bradley (Forest, Indiana) each earned NCAA II Softball Championship All-Tournament accolades a year ago. Johnson hit .313 with two home runs and four RBIs in the NCAA II Softball Championship; and posted a team-best .356 batting average with nine RBIs and 17 run scored throughout the postseason.