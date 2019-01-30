Salvation Army cook walked similar path to those he helps feed

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Salvation Army opened its doors for eight hours on Wednesday to help those who need to get out of the cold.
They provided snacks and hot drinks ahead of their regular scheduled lunch. The Salvation Army prepares hundreds, and sometimes even more than a thousand meals, every week for those who are hungry.
And the man who cooks it knows exactly how nice it feels to receive that free meal. Inside the Salvation Army kitchen is where you can usually find their cook Ben Wieczorek.
“It’s great knowing I’m trying to make a difference in somebody’s life,” explains Wieczorek.
During the winter, he’s preparing an average of 150 meals daily. On Wednesday, they served snacks and hot drinks ahead of this chili lunch.
Some new faces even came though their doors.
“The enjoyment knowing that somebody we might be hungry, this may be the only place they eat all day, just makes you feel warm inside that you can do something,” Wieczorek says.
But Wieczorek hasn’t always spent his time preparing the food.
“When my mother died I lost the house, so in a way I was homeless almost six months,” explains Wieczorek.
He remembers nights spent sleeping in the fields and using the Salvation Army as a resource, getting to know the former cook.
“We started talking, come on, help me in here in the kitchen,” Wieczorek recalls.
Their routine still runs through his mind.
“Every Friday was bean day, separating beans for Monday, Monday was ham and bean day,” Wieczorek says.
He’s been cooking there for a year now, and volunteered for several months before that. Wieczorek now has helpers learning from him, but not every recipe is spelled out in the cookbook.
“Don’t give up," Wieczorek advises. "Life is going to change if you allow it to.”
Salvation Army will open its warming center again on Thursday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.