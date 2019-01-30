Power back on in Newburgh after hours-long outage

NEWBURGH, IN (WFIE) - The lights are back on and furnaces are running after an outage left hundreds without power for hours in Newburgh.
According to Vectren’s outage map, 563 customers, between I-69 and Jefferson St., were without power from around 3 a.m. to around 9:30 Wednesday morning.
Vectren says crews had to fix two damaged lines and the cold weather, along with the snow, made the repairs slow going.
Newburgh officials say the town hall is open for anyone who needs to come warm up. If you need a ride there, call 812-853-1720.
