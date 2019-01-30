Peter Jackson making new documentary of Beatles’ ‘Let It Be’

"Lord of the Rings" director Peter Jackson announced Wednesday that he is making a new film out of some 55 hours of footage — shot in January 1969 — that has never been seen by the public. The original movie, directed by Michael Lindsay-Hogg, came out in 1970, soon after the Beatles broke up and has long been viewed as a chronicle of the band members growing apart. In a Rolling Stone interview given months after the film's release, John Lennon recalled the making of "Let It Be" as a miserable experience, "set-up by Paul (McCartney) for Paul.