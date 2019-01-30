Owensboro USPS worker remains committed to job despite frigid temps

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - While schools and many businesses closed because of frigid temperatures, some workers still had to brave the bitter cold temperatures.
14 News reporter Katie Kapusta went along with one Owensboro mail carrier, Bryan Hamilton, who says he couldn’t imagine not coming to work no matter how cold it is.
“I don’t know what everyone else is dealing with, but I just can’t imagine not coming into work because of weather," Hamilton explained. "We always try to come to work and do our job. We take a lot of pride in that.”
11 states are not delivering mail on Wednesday because of frigid temperatures. But Hamilton is glad to do it, especially when he has a safe way to get to each mailbox.
“Customers have been pretty good about cleaning off their sidewalks, steps so we don’t have any unsafe conditions going up and down which is very beneficial,” Hamilton said.
Hamilton says it doesn’t matter what the weather is, he’s committed to getting everyone their mail every day.
“Everything we deliver has potential to be important," explained Hamilton. "It could be a birthday card or it could be medicine or it could be anything it doesn’t matter what it is. Someone cared enough to to send it so we care enough to deliver it.”
Hamilton did tell us it is really cold out, but he says it’s not the worst he’s ever delivered in.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.