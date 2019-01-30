Over 30,000 pounds of Tyson Foods chicken nuggets recalled due to possible rubber contamination

(KPLC) - Tyson Foods, Inc. is recalling around 36,420 pounds of chicken nugget products due to possible rubber contamination, according to the USDA.
The problem was discovered when the establishment received consumer complaints of extraneous material in purchased Panko Chicken Nugget products on Jan. 29, says the USDA.
Here is the affected product:
- 5-lb. plastic packages of “Tyson WHITE MEAT PANKO CHICKEN NUGGETS” with a “BEST IF USED BY” date of “NOV 26 2019,” case code “3308SDL03” and time stamps 23:00 through 01:59 (inclusive).
The USDA says there are no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. This product has been sold to retail locations nationwide.
Consumers who have purchased these products are asked to throw it away or return it to the place of purchase. Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Tyson Consumer Relations at 1-888-747-7611.
See the USDA’s full report HERE.
