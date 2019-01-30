Neighborhood Watch: ‘Wanted Wednesday’; Man arrested after Home Depot truck stolen

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Lewisport police in Daviess County are looking for this man:
When a Lewisport officer and Child Protective Services went to a residence to check on some children, Cody Weedman left through a bedroom window. He's wanted on warrants in Daviess and Hancock Counties.
He is 5-10, 230 pounds, last seen wearing a red t-shirt and blue jeans.
Here’s this week’s edition of the Henderson Police Department’s “Wanted Wednesday:”
They are looking for 45-year-old Lavelle Happoldt. He is wanted on a bench warrant for failure to appear.
His original charges are criminal trespass, assault, terroristic threatening, harassment, and operating vehicle with an expired license.
If you know where he is, call HPD, 270-831-1295.
An Evansville man is accused of renting a truck and never returning it. Police have a name for that, auto theft.
EPD says 43-year-old Charles Tate used a credit card to rent a truck from Home Depot on December 28. The contract was for one day.
Almost three weeks later, Home Depot reported the truck stolen.
Officers found Tate and the truck in the 400 Block of East Virginia. Police say they also found meth in the truck.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.