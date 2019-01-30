Mt. Vernon adds additional trash crews during extremely cold temps

MT. VERNON, IN (WFIE) - The city is working to make sure trash crews get out of the cold as quickly as possible.
In a small town like Mt. Vernon it doesn’t take a huge crew to get the trash picked up. With the cold weather the city said it’s important to get more guys out there.
“It gets the men in out of the cold sooner than if we were just doing our regular pick up," Max Dieterle, Mt. Vernon Street Commissioner said. "They’re typically out until probably 1 or 2 o’clock in the afternoon.”
Wayne Frisby was one of those guys out Wednesday picking up trash. The frigid temperatures are something Frisby said he’s never experienced before on the job.
“This is the coldest since I’ve been here but, not too bad,” Frisby said.
The city is adding an additional truck and crew of three to help these guys get out of the cold a little faster.
“On these extremely cold days I try to limit that just to keep down the injuries, frostbite and so forth,” explained Dieterle.
Luckily, these guys got done with their day several hours early. It becomes incredibly important for them to be as efficient as possible.
“We usually have two trucks and four guys, today [Wednesday] we put out three trucks and six guys to try to get it picked up a little sooner so we can get warm a little quicker,” said Frisby.
Frisby explained they have just one request: “Just be courteous. Don’t throw your trash around. Let us just pick it up and go in, it’s cold out here.”
The crews will be back out again Thursday with additional workers and they ask that you get your trash put out as soon as possible.
