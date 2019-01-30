Man accused of renting truck from Home Depot, never bringing it back

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Evansville police say a man is facing charges after he rented a truck from Home Depot and never brought it back.
According to police, 43-year-old Charles Tate used a credit card to rent a truck for one day from the east side Home Depot on December 28.
Police say Tate didn’t return the truck and refused to return it after several requests from Home Depot. When Home Depot tried to extend the contract by using Tate’s credit card information, the card was declined. Home Depot then reported the truck stolen on January 16.
Police say officers found the stolen truck Monday in the 400 block of E. Virginia. They say Tate was near the truck and he was taken into custody.
We’re told officers also found drugs in the truck.
Tate is facing charges of auto theft and possession of meth.
