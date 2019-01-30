KSP: Judge orders body of child exhumed must be returned to GA

HAWESVILLE, KY (WFIE) - The body of young child will return to Georgia after a judge’s ruling on Wednesday.
According to KSP Trooper Corey King, a judge in Georgia ruled on Wednesday the body of Wesley Newtown, whose body was exhumed from the Georgia cemetery and brought to Hancock County, must be returned to Georgia for burial.
Trooper King tells 14 News KSP has not received all the paperwork yet, so details of when this will take place are unknown at this time.
We will update this story with more information when it is made available.
