“It’s miserable.” Firefighters brace for the cold

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - Owensboro Fire Department Battalion Chief Steve Leonard says preparation is key when it comes to working in sub zero temperatures.
In single digit temperatures, you can go numb in minutes, and the water freezes even quicker.
Those conditions create even more hazards when it comes to fighting fires.
“It’s miserable," Leonard said, who has been fighting fires in Owensboro for over two decades. “While you are doing it, to me, I think most firefighters would agree that cold weather firefighting, especially when it’s zero, is the most miserable time to try to fight fire."
Leonard says his mental strength is tested when the temperatures dive this low.
“The hazards abound, the ice conditions are horrible. The cold soaks to your bones. It’s a challenge," Leonard said. "It’s a mental challenge as well as a physical challenge.”
Leonard said if they do get called out to a working fire, multiple crews will respond. Having the man power is key.
Crews will need to rotate to rehab and warm up to avoid frostbite, according to Leonard.
While firefighters prepare, they hope people at home do the same.
“Making sure that you keep a close eye on your heating systems and that you don’t put your guard down because again your heating systems are going to be working all night long for the next couple of nights, so if they’re going to fail, they’re going to fail now," Leonard said.
