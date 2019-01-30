Hangers awarded major donation

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - A major donation was given to make sure kids in Evansville have what they need for school.
Hangers was awarded a $32,000 grant by the Men’s Fund of Vanderburgh County.
The store serves EVSC students in need with clothes, coats, and shoes.
We talked to a member of the Men’s Fund about the difficulty in choosing one organization to award the grant to, and how Hangers stood out.
“We see what kind of impact we have but what Hangers is doing for these children, have more confidence when they’re in school, so they can better concentrate on their learning we felt that was an awesome project for us to be involved with them this year,” explained Mike Powers, Men’s Fund Grant Committee Chair.
This grant will help Hangers buy extra clothes, and supplies for kids.
