EPD: Mom left child alone in freezing temps, officer bit by dog during family dispute call

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - An Evansville mom is facing charges after officers responded to a family dispute call Tuesday evening.
Police say officers were called around 7:30 p.m. to a home on S. Bedford because 19-year-old Dakita Darrett was arguing with her mother.
According to police, Darrett was upset about some missing marijuana and had confronted her mom.
During the confrontation, police say Darrett said she was going to leave the house with her 2-year-old son, but her mother objected due to the extreme cold weather.
While officers where in the house, a dog had been placed in its cage. Police say the dog was excited and barking loudly due to the presence of the officers, so someone in the home covered the cage with a dark blanket to try to calm the dog.
Police say Darrett then took her son outside into the 19 degree weather and left him alone while she went back into the house. The officers told Darrett her son was alone outside, but police say she ignored them so the officers went and got him.
When the officers brought the child back into the house, police say Darrett intentionally released the dog from the cage. Police say the dog went straight for an officer and bit him on the forearm.
Darrett was then arrested on charges of child neglect and criminal recklessness.
