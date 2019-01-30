EPD handing out flyers about men exposing themselves

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Evansville Police are taking action after a rash of men exposing themselves.
Police are handing out letters to people in the Sunburst Boulevard area on the southeast side.
The note says in one instance, a man grabbed a woman. In another, a man fired a handgun.
Police say it could be dangerous since a weapon is involved.
“You’re going from a misdemeanor for indecent exposure, to a felony. At a minimum, criminal recklessness and then the charges go up from there, depending on the specific circumstances of that encounter. We don’t want them to continue to try to confront him themselves, just let us handle it," said Sgt. Jason Cullum of the Evansville Police Department.
If you have any information about this call EPD at 812-436-7896 or the We Tip Hotline.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.