Day Care under investigation after reports of battery by employee

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - An Evansville Day Care is under investigation for reports of battery by an employee.
14 News has heard from parents, who sent their young children to Fireside Chapel Day Care, and say those children came home with injuries.
A disturbing photo is one of a few circling around social media of children coming home from Fireside Chapel with unexplained injuries. Evansville Police are investigating, and we have just learned that the state has filed a complaint and is launching its own investigation thanks to those parents speaking out.
Leslie Young dropped off her 3-month-old baby girl for her first day of daycare at Fireside Chapel in August. Mom kept a close eye on Hanley’s care through an app.
“They were just way overfeeding her and way under diapering her," explained Young. "She went five hours between diaper changes and she was 12 weeks old.”
On the third week, she had seen enough.
“She was 14 weeks old and she was face down in the mattress,” says Young.
Staff told Young they had just laid her daughter down in the crib.
“Her nose was smashed and her face was smashed," says Young. "She had definitely been like that for a while. She had red marks.”
Two days later, Young found what appeared to be bite marks on her daughter’s leg. She pulled her from Fireside.
Kayla Pierson tells us her 2-year-old son was left alone, screaming, in the lobby.
“His dad looked him over and he noticed his whole hand and wrist almost up to his forearm was black and blue,” says Pierson.
An X-Ray showed his hand was broken twice and his wrist once.
“The doctor did clarify that this wasn’t just a fall down like a typical 2 year old fall down kind of break. Of course he said that he couldn’t explain what happened, but he said that he would have had to put some major force on his arm for his wrist and hand to break like that,” says Pierson.
Just this Tuesday, a boy came home with scratches on his face. His dad is reporting the injuries to police and the state.
He pulled both sons from the daycare. Again, just Tuesday, a girl came home with a red mark on her face.
Her dad called police. The girl says an employee slapped her across the face.
The employee told police the mark came from children fighting over a new toy. We did more digging.
Fireside Chapel Day Care is registered under the name Cornerstone Day Care. Because it is a ministry, it does not require a license.
Since 2016, Fireside’s state inspections have turned up 32 violations, none of which the state considers critical, but some concerning background check issues and lack of safe sleep training.
We called Fireside Chapel Wednesday and left a message that was not returned. We went to the day care.
The director was not there, but an employee told us they have no comment. Now, if you are concerned about your own daycare, the state tracks each daycare and records any violations here.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.