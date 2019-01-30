Community, workers excited to see rest areas stay open

DALE, IN (WFIE) - A 14 news update on the fate of the I-64 rest stop near Dale.
INDOT had announced the Nancy Hanks rest area would be shut down.
After hearing from the mayor and members of the community, they decided to keep it open, at least until the end of the year.
Making one man very happy.
Aria Janel: “When you heard they were going to keep it open did you jump up and down?”
Frank Yonderheide: “Happy, me happy.”
Last week SIRS, an organization that assists those with disabilities. Found out that INDOT would not be closing the Nancy Hanks rest area
“We were just so excited. it was extreme emotion for me I went home that day and learned late that afternoon I was really just walking on cloud nine” said SIRS President Kelly Mitchell.
14 News spoke to Mayor Spinner today who said he has been very vocal with INDOT about wanting to speak about the future of these rest stops and what they mean to this community.
A lot of people are wondering why all of this is happening.
INDOT’S plan is to make fewer, bigger rest stops or welcome centers. To do that they are having to take down current rest stops.
Including the Nancy Hanks Rest Areas.
Mayor Spinner, and the communities biggest concern is that everyone’s voices are being heard.
“An open dialogue is probably our best hope for the next year," said Mayor Spinner. "And with that open dialogue I think there will be some local solutions that we may be able to forward to the state.”
“They reached out and spoke out about these particular rest areas here at Nancy hanks," said Mitchell. "They feel there is a strong need.”
Now everyone waits, hoping that state and local officials can find a way to keep the rest stop open permanently and keep Frank in a job.
“That’s between the state and local officials I think our public our goal right now is we’re going to continue to do the same kind of quality work that we’ve always done here,” said Mitchell.
Work Frank does with his friends, and calls teamwork.
Frank: “Hope, Mark, Jim."
Aria Janel: “Are they your friends?”
Frank: “Yes.”
Aria: “What do you guys do together?”
Frank: “We make team work.”
Frank Yonderheide has been working at Nancy Hank rest stop for more than 30 years.
If the rest stop does close, Frank wants to become a carpenter. Until then he’ll will continue to make the best out of every day.
Aria Janel:"Are you mad that they make messes?"
Frank: “No.”
Aria: “It’s good for you? Gives you something to do?”
Frank: “Yeah, it knocks your weight down.”
