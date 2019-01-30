Bevin criticized for comments on school cancellations

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky's Republican governor is being criticized for suggesting it is "soft" for school districts to cancel classes because of cold weather.
Gov. Matt Bevin told WHAS radio on Tuesday he is concerned that closing schools for cold weather "sends messages to our young people that if life is hard you can curl up in the fetal position somewhere." He also said it is "better to err on the side of being safe" and he is "being only slightly facetious."
Many teachers, school administrators and political rivals did not see it as a joke. Democratic candidate for governor Adam Edelen called Bevin's comments "dumb and mean."
Many schools closed Wednesday because forecasts predicted frigid temperatures with a wind chill of well below zero degrees (negative 17 Celsius).
(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)