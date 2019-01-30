Aces basketball game to be played as scheduled

Game time is 6 p.m.

By Bethany Miller | January 29, 2019 at 9:15 PM CST - Updated January 29 at 9:15 PM

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -While the University of Evansville campus is set to be closed on Wednesday, the Purple Aces men’s basketball game against Bradley will go on as scheduled.

The Aces and Braves will meet up at 6 p.m. inside the Ford Center. Tickets are still available up until game time. The Carson Center ticket office WILL be open on Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. and tickets will also be available for purchase at the Ford Center.

