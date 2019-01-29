Women’s Tennis set to host Quincy for 2019 start

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -Head Coach Keely Porter and the University of Southern Indiana women’s tennis team will continue their 2018-19 campaign on Friday at the Evansville Tennis Center.
LAST SEASON
USI concluded 2017-18 with a 9-13 record overall with a 1-4 record in the Conference going 6-4 at home and 2-7 away. The Eagles have already compiled a 2-1 record in 2018 so far with 7-0 wins over Kentucky Wesleyan and Oakland City in the fall. USI also fell 0-7 to the University of Charleston back in September.
RETURNING EAGLES AND NEW FACES
Junior Lauren Hambrock (Terre Haute, Indiana), junior Alex Jamison (Floyd Knobs, Indiana), and sophomore Lauryn Thompson (Evansville, Indiana) all return from 2018 with a combined record of 21-51 for the group.
New faces on the team include freshmen Rachel Anderson (Racine, Wisconsin), Shelby Braselton(Haubstadt, Indiana), Lindsey McCord (Greenfield, Indiana), and Kylie Skepnek (Algonquin, Illinois) who all look to make an impact this year.
THIS WEEKEND
The Eagles were selected fifth in the east division for the preseason 2019 GLVC women’s tennis poll back on January 25. USI will host Quincy University to open up 2019 on Friday, February 1 at Noon at the Evansville Tennis Center.
