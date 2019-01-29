VFW shooting suspect appears in court

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - Charges have been filed against John Michael Burghardt in the Evansville VFW shooting.
Burghardt appeared in video court Tuesday and is accused of three counts of attempted murder and several other charges.
He’s being held at the Vanderburgh County Jail on a $10 million bond and requested the judge to lower that amount, but the court denied it. Burghardt is to not have contact with any of the victims in the shooting.
His next court appearance is set for March 12 at 9 a.m.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.