USI visits #1 Bellarmine Saturday

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -University of Southern Indiana Men’s Basketball visit number-one ranked Bellarmine University Saturday at 7 p.m. (CST) in Louisville, Kentucky to begin the second half of the GLVC schedule. Saturday’s showdown is the start of a three-game road trip for USI, the longest of the year for the Screaming Eagles.
Game coverage for all of USI’s GLVC games, including live stats, the GLVCSN, and audio broadcasts, is available at GoUSIEagles.com. The games also can be heard on ESPN97.7FM and 95.7FM The Spin.
The road swing continues next week when the Eagles visit the University of Indianapolis February 7 in Indianapolis and Lewis University February 9 in Romeoville, Illinois.
USI Men’s Basketball Week 13 Quick Notes:
USI splits homestand. The University of Southern Indiana split its homestand last week with a 96-64 victory over Missouri University of Science & Technology and a 76-72 loss to Drury University. Senior guard Alex Stein led USI with 18.0 points, while junior guard/forward Kobe Caldwell and sophomore forward Emmanuel Little averaged 15.5 points and 15.0 points per game, respectively.
Eagles' longest win streak of the year snapped at five. After the loss to Drury, the Eagles had their longest winning streak of the season snapped at five games
Eagles on the road in 2018-19. USI is officially 3-1 on the road in 2018-19. Senior guard Alex Stein is averaging 19.8 points per game on the road, while junior guard/forward Kobe Caldwell and sophomore forward Emmanuel Little are posting 18.5 points and 10.0 points per road game, respectively.
USI in January. The Eagles were 6-2 in the month of January, which included a five-game winning streak. USI averaged an impressive 80.4-68.4 margin versus opponents and won the battle on the glass, 38.2-29.9. During the first two months of the season, USI was 4-1 in November and 4-2 in December.
Stein closing in on 100 double-digit games. Senior guard Alex Stein has 97 double-digit scoring in his USI career and has scored in double-figures in the last 14 games, three games shy of a personal best of 17 last season.
Little notches 6th & 7th double-doubles of the year. Sophomore forward Emmanuel Little notched a two-year best last week with his sixth and seventh double-doubles of the year. Little, who has had back-to-back double-doubles three times this season, had 15 points/10 rebounds in the win over Missouri S&T and 15 points/11 rebounds in the loss to Drury.
USI vs. Bellarmine. USI leads the all-time series with Bellarmine, 50-43, but has lost the last six to the Knights and nine of the last 10 (2014-15 to 2018-19). The last USI win over Bellarmine in Knights Hall was in the 2013-14 season, 68-66, in overtime.
USI vs. Bellarmine in December. The Knights took the first meeting of the year, 92-80, at the PAC. Senior guard Alex Stein led the Eagles with 25 points, followed by sophomore forward Josh Price with 22 points.
Bellarmine in 2018-19. The Knights saw their record rise to 19-0 overall and 9-0 in the GLVC with their 90-61 victory over Missouri S&T. Bellarmine is one of two undefeated teams in the NCAA Division II.
USI vs. #1 Teams. USI is 4-7 historically versus number one ranked teams (2-3 vs. Bellarmine; 0-3 vs. Kentucky Wesleyan College; 0-1 vs. University of Findlay; 1-0 versus Michigan Tech University; 1-0 versus Metropolitan State University of Denver).
