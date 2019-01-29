North Gibson School Corp. considering random drug testing policy

PRINCETON, IN (WFIE) - The North Gibson School Corporation is considering adding a random drug testing policy.
Monday night the School Board met to discuss the possibilities of the drug test policy.
They say no decision has been made yet as to what type of policy may be instituted, but used an example very common among other schools, which would randomly test anybody in extracurricular activities, as well as anyone who drives to school.
They say they plan on having an online survey for parents to fill out to hear feedback.
“Well we want to do it in a method that allows either side to share their input whether they support that and share their concerns if they don’t support that, and provide a way for them to do that and a method that isn’t going to be criticized and that they feel willing to provide that," said Dr. Eric Goggins, Assistant Superintendent.
The School Board says they will alert parents to the online survey once it becomes available.
