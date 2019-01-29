Neighborhood Watch: EPD looking for man suspected of stealing purse, man arrested for allegedly stealing case of beer

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is trying to identify this guy.
He’s suspected of stealing a purse at an east side retail store on December 17.
If you recognize him, call the Evansville Police Department at 812-436-7896 or We Tip.
Evansville Police officers have been hand delivering notes to people who live in the Sunburst Boulevard area on the Southeast side.
There has apparently been a rash of men exposing themselves to women.
The note says in one instance, a man grabbed a woman. In another, a man fired a handgun.
If you have any information on this, call the Evansville Police Department at 812-436-7896 or We Tip.
A Henderson man is facing a robbery charge after police say he stole a 30 pack of beer.
Police arrested 25-year-old Lucas Stone after looking at surveillance video from the Kangaroo store on Gardenmile Road.
Police say Stone took the beer and ran out of the store and got in the passenger side of a car.
Officers say when the clerk tried to open the door, the driver took off, dragging the clerk several feet. The clerk was not hurt.
