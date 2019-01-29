Muhlenberg Schools closed Tuesday due to snow

MUHLENBERG CO., KY (WFIE) - Tuesday, students and teachers in Muhlenberg County were out, but not because of freezing temperatures.
They had snow. District leaders say it was in their best interest not to have class.
A group of district leaders, including the superintendent and transportation supervisor hit the road early Tuesday morning and the bottom line is, they decided not to risk it.
These photos were taken around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday in Dankesboro near Highway 70 and 181 intersection.
As the snow started to cover the roads, School District leaders said it was enough to call off class.
The snow day is being planned to be made up on February 18.
Going forward, any days missed, they’ll have to look at adjusting their schedule.
“We have so many students who travel that drive and our county is so large. We have two different bus routes for our elementary, and then we do for the middle and high school, so it’s a lot of traveling on these roads. We just felt it would be safe to keep everyone home,” said Carla Embry, Community Relations Specialist.
A decision has not been made so far on if Muhlenberg County Schools will be in session on Wednesday.
