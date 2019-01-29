Men’s Tennis kicks off 2019 on Friday

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -The University of Southern Indiana men’s tennis team led by Head Coach Chris Crawford is set to take off for the 2019 spring campaign with a home game against Quincy this Friday.
LAST SEASON
The Eagles finished 2018 out with a 9-13 overall record, compiling a positive conference record of 3-2. USI was favorable at home where they finished 5-2 while going 2-9 on the road.
This was good enough to give the Eagles a berth in the Great Lakes Valley Conference tournament as the #3 seed out of the east division, taking on and defeating the #2 seed from the west in Missouri-St Louis 5-2. USI then advanced to the GLVC semi-finals where they fell to Indianapolis 5-0.
RETURNING EAGLES AND NEW FACES
Four Eagles return to Evansville from last season including sophomore Yahor Bahdanovich (Minsk, Belarus), sophomore Spencer Blandford (Louisville, Kentucky), sophomore Kooper Falkenstein (Jeffersonville, Indiana), and lone senior Ilia Karelin (Ekaterinburg, Russia).
Combined, these returners have a record of 32-37 from last seasons' campaign.
USI also welcomed four newcomers to the roster with freshman Parker Collignon (Owensboro, Kentucky), freshman Marvin Kromer (Dogern, Germany), freshman Martin Linares (Buenos Aires, Argentina), and freshman Rishab Sehgal (Jalandhar, India).
THIS WEEKEND
USI will play host to Quincy this Friday, February 1 at the Evansville Tennis Center. Last year, the Eagles beat Quincy 8-1. The Eagles will then turnaround and play Truman State on Saturday, February 2 where they went 9-0 against the Bulldogs last season.
Courtesy: USI Athletics
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.