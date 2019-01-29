Locations opened in Webster Co. to help people warm up

Emergency Operations Center opening several locations for people to stay warm.
January 29, 2019 at 11:24 AM CST - Updated January 29 at 11:24 AM

WEBSTER CO., KY (WFIE) - Due to the colder weather on the way, the Emergency Operations Center in Webster County is providing locations to warm up.

The locations and hours are below:

  • Webster County Library 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Providence Library 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Clay Community Center 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. 
  • Sebree City Hall 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Webster Co Community Center Dixon (open 24 hours until Thursday at 4 p.m.)
  • Webster County Senior Center Dixon 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Providence Community Center (open 24 hours)
  • Slaughters Fire Department (as needed)
  • Poole Fire Department (as needed)
  • Clay Fire Department (as needed)

For any additional locations or different hours contact the Emergency Operations Center, 270-639-8000.

