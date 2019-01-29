Locations opened in Webster Co. to help people warm up

WEBSTER CO., KY (WFIE) - Due to the colder weather on the way, the Emergency Operations Center in Webster County is providing locations to warm up.
The locations and hours are below:
- Webster County Library 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Providence Library 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Clay Community Center 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Sebree City Hall 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Webster Co Community Center Dixon (open 24 hours until Thursday at 4 p.m.)
- Webster County Senior Center Dixon 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Providence Community Center (open 24 hours)
- Slaughters Fire Department (as needed)
- Poole Fire Department (as needed)
- Clay Fire Department (as needed)
For any additional locations or different hours contact the Emergency Operations Center, 270-639-8000.
