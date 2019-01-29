Jetsons-style luxury high rise coming to Miami; complete with landing pad for flying cars, no Astro

MIAMI (CNN) - A Miami high-rise is completing construction of a takeoff and landing pad for flying cars.
Developers of the Paramount Miami Worldcenter call it “America’s City-within-the-City-of-the-Future."
They say the high-rise includes a pool on the 60th floor which can self-convert into a takeoff and landing pad.
The high rise's CEO Daniel Kodski said residents will be able to fly home by landing on the roof and accessing their homes from the top of the building.
He said that people have been talking about flying cars since “The Jetsons” cartoon series first aired in the 1960s, and that reality is almost here.
Officials are reportedly in talks with manufactures of flying cars, to provide service.
Kodski predicts the first flying cars could be helping passengers in the 2020s, depending on regulatory issues.
Copyright 2019 CNN. All rights reserved.