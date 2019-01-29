Jasper’s Jimmy John’s now open

JASPER, IN (WFIE) - A new Jimmy John’s is now open and ready to serve the people of Jasper.
The store is located at 607 West 6th Street.
“This will be our first store in Jasper and our team is excited to serve fresh, fast and tasty sandwiches to a new set of customers in the area,” said owner Daric Huckelby. “We’re also excited for customers to try our new products including the 9-Grain Wheat Sub, Kickin’ Ranch®, sliced pickles and 16” Giant sandwiches.”
According to Jimmy John’s they plan to hire around 30 employees.
Anyone interested in applying should stop by the store from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and fill out an application.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.