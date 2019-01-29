The hemp market is about to grow in western KY, according to local extension agents

HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) - While hemp is getting a boost in Kentucky, university extension offices are gearing up for a boost in inquiries from local farmers.
Counties in our viewing area are seeing a surge in the number of farmers interested in cashing in on the crop.
Extension Agent for Horticulture Andy Rideout with the UK Cooperative Extension Service lead a round table discussion for farmers Monday in Henderson.
The 2018 Farm Bill opened a new industry to farmers across the country, and one farmer we spoke with said growing hemp would be easier and even more lucrative than raising his tobacco.
Tobacco farmer J Carly, based in Robards, says the Kentucky Department of Agriculture recently approved his hemp license application.
“A lot more people are getting into it and trying it and I hope we all do good with it," Carly said. “I think it’ll be easier to grow than it is tobacco. Mainly, it’s going to be a huge cash crop. I hope to make extra money with it."
Kentucky became the first state to launch an Industrial Hemp Pilot Program under the Farm Bill.
UK Cooperative Extension Service agents like Rideout are working with local farmers to build regulatory framework to send to federal agencies. The data collected from farmers and processors in the program will give the Feds insight on how to regulate the crop.
Economy experts predict the U.S. hemp market will reach $22 billion in 2022 if the industry continues at its current rate.
