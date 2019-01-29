Heating and cooling companies busy with frigid temperatures

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - “Typically when I walk in the office on a normal day I know we’re gonna be busy when the phones are ringing," Justin Schwartz co-owner of Schwartz Heating and Cooling said.
And that was the case today for Schwartz Heating and Cooling. Call after call coming in, for furnace repairs as temperatures start to drop. HVAC professionals say there are several factors to keeping your home warm when it gets this cold.
“Whenever you get these abnormal temperatures outside things like insulation, windows, the overall tightness of the home, really comes into play," Schwartz said.
“With temperatures as cold as they’re going to be it’s more recommended to keep a thermostat at a steady temperature," Leslie Neely Kenergy Communications and PR Specialist said. "That way you’re HVAC isn’t working as hard and your pipes don’t have to battle with what temperature is it going to be? So just a steady temperature is safer and also better for your bill as well.”
It's also important to protect your pipes, including those that help drain your furnace.
“If you have a 90 plus furnace and it drains to the outside say to a flyer bed or mulch or whatever, you want to make sure it is covered with some kind of insulation or it’s gonna freeze," Eric Schwartz the other co-owner of Schwartz Heating and Cooling said. "And if that line freezes up it’ll cause the pressure switch not to close and therefore you’re gonna wake up cold.”
And even if you want that extra heat, make sure to be extra cautious with space heaters.
“Do not sleep with a space heater on," Neely advised. "A lot of people do that with the door closed. It is very dangerous and we do not recommend doing that.”
