Former UE golfer Tyler Gray takes talents to next level

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -Former University of Evansville men’s golfer Tyler Gray graduated in 2018, leaving the program with the lowest stroke average in school history. Less than a year later, Gray is hoping to make it at the next level in PGA TOUR Latinoamerica.
The Huntingburg, Ind. native is in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to take part in the PTLA Qualifying Tournament. It begins on Tuesday, January 29 and runs through February 1. In what will be a great experience for Gray, the tournament is being played at the Olympic Golf Course that was used in the 2016 Summer Olympics.
“This is a great opportunity to gain status on the tour and have a guarantee of a place to play,” Gray said. “Gaining status would open doors to where I could live and practice out of while back in the states. I am looking forward to getting down there and getting the event started.”
A win in the tournament would give Gray full status for the entire PGA TOUR Latinoamerica season. A finish of 2nd through 13th would get him status for half of the season while a finish between 14th and 35th would grant conditional status.
Last year’s schedule saw 18 tournaments on the docket in 11 countries including: Guatemala, Mexico, Argentina, Jamaica, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Brazil, Chile, Peru and the United States.
Gray is set to tee off on Tuesday at 9 a.m. local time. You can follow his progress on the full tournament leaderboard here: https://www.pgatour.com/la/en/tournaments/ptla-qualifying-tournament-brazil/leaderboard.html.
Courtesy: UE Athletics
