Florida man thought he was stealing opioids; they were laxatives, deputies say

PINELLAS PARK, FL (Gray News) - An attempt to steal opioids took an unexpected turn when a Florida man allegedly stole laxatives instead.
Fifty-six-year-old Peter Hans Emery Jr. is charged with felony petit theft after cameras allegedly caught him opening a lock box and dumping pills into his hand, WPEC reported.
Deputies with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said the pill container was labeled as “Hydrocodone Acetaminophen.”
While he ended up in custody, the suspect avoided a date with karma. When he realized the pills would not have the intended result, he threw them away.
Deputies said he pulled the pills from the trash to show them what he did with them.
Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.