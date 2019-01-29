Extreme cold temps can cost thousands in repairs

OWENSBORO, KY (WFIE) - This extreme cold also means frozen pipes, which could cost you thousands of dollars in repairs.
Frozen or busted pipes is something no one wants to deal with. That includes the outside spigot where you connect your garden hose.
Make sure your garden hose is unhooked from the faucet to avoid a broken water line.
Your pipes inside will also need some extra attention the next few days. Kenergy and HVAC professionals tell 14 News it’s a good idea to open cabinets with pipes in them to expose them to more heat.
Kenergy says it’s also a good idea to insulate all of your pipes before the weather gets too cold.
“We do recommend keep your garage door closed,” Leslie Neely, Kenergy communications and PR specialist, explained. "A lot of the open pipes can run through your garage so that will prevent cold air from hitting those. And it also prevents cold air from getting in your house, so using less heat.”
You should also keep a slow drip on faucets that have an exposed pipe to keep it from bursting.
