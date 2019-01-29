EVV has record passengers

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - If you flew in or out of Evansville last year, you helped bring record setting numbers.
Airport officials say 2018 saw a 7% increase in passengers and a 35% increase in the past four years.
They say it’s because of a drop in airfare, and more options of where to go from EVV. The airport also recently had several renovations, hoping to make a better traveling experience.
“The comments we’ve gotten from passengers have been amazing. They’re positive of the little things, the asthetics. The terminal just looks prettier. We went from gray to gray on gray, a little bit of blue and a little bit of color and passengers have really enjoyed that. It’s those amenities. It’s the fact that you can go to the restaurant post-security now. Our security with dedicated Pre-Check. People are able to enjoy that so much more," said Nate Hahn, EVV Executive Director.
We’re told more renovations are in the works, like a VIP program, and a new parking lot management system.
