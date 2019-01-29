Evansville Catholic Schools celebrate ‘Catholic Schools Week’

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) - 26 Catholic Schools came together under one roof to celebrate “National Catholic Schools Week.”
This year’s message is “lighting the world with hope.”
Mass was held at Good Sheperd Parish on January 29. During the mass, Bishop Joseph Siegel thanked school staff and teachers for all of their hard work.
Diocese officials say it’s an important time of year to celebrate one another.
“Catholic schools are a family," Dr. Daryl Hagan, Diocese Schools of Evansville Superintendent. "I think our students understand that and feel that every day because we don’t educate just the academic child, we actually educate the whole child.”
For those not enrolled in Catholic schools, you can check them out at their “Come and See” night this Thursday, January 31. It runs from 5 to 7 p.m. at Evansville Diocese Catholic Schools.
