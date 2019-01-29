Dangerous wind chills Wednesday, thunderstorms possible Monday

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -The downward swing in temperatures continues Tuesday night and Wednesday morning as we bottom out near zero with wind chills as cold as 20 below zero. A wind chill advisory continues through Wednesday afternoon. Some light snow may fall overnight with accumulations of an inch or less. By Friday, we’ll have a chance for early snow changing to rain. Temperatures then begin a climb over the weekend and will reach the lower 60′s by early next week...nearly 50 degrees warmer than Wednesday’s high. Thunderstorms may develop Monday night or Tuesday.