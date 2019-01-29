Dangerous wind chills Wednesday, thunderstorms possible Monday

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -The downward swing in temperatures continues Tuesday night and Wednesday morning as we bottom out near zero with wind chills as cold as 20 below zero. A wind chill advisory continues through Wednesday afternoon. Some light snow may fall overnight with accumulations of an inch or less. By Friday, we’ll have a chance for early snow changing to rain. Temperatures then begin a climb over the weekend and will reach the lower 60′s by early next week...nearly 50 degrees warmer than Wednesday’s high. Thunderstorms may develop Monday night or Tuesday.
Copyright 2019 WFIE. All rights reserved.