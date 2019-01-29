Clerk dragged by car during Henderson robbery, police say

HENDERSON, KY (WFIE) - A man is facing charges in connection with a robbery in Henderson.
According to police, the robbery happened late Sunday night at the Kangaroo convenience in the 100 block of N. Gardenmile Rd.
Police say a man, later identified as 25-year-old Lucas Stone, took a case of beer and ran out of the store.
Police say the store clerk followed Stone outside, but Stone pushed him away and got into a car. The car then drove off as the clerk was trying to open the door of the car, causing the clerk to get dragged several feet.
The clerk was not hurt.
Police say they were able to identify Stone as the suspect on Monday, but Stone had already been arrested and taken to jail on that day for outstanding warrants.
He was additionally charged with robbery.
